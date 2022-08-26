comscore Rainbow Wahine soccer team earns first win of the season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Rainbow Wahine soccer team earns first win of the season

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

The University of Hawaii soccer team recorded its first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Seattle at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Thursday night. The win was the Rainbow Wahine’s first victory at home since Oct. 10, 2019. Read more

