Rainbow Wahine soccer team earns first win of the season

The University of Hawaii soccer team recorded its first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Seattle at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Thursday night. The win was the Rainbow Wahine’s first victory at home since Oct. 10, 2019.

Eliza Ammendolia broke open the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 25th minute for the Rainbow Wahine (1-1). UH’s Amber Gilbert scored in the 32nd minute with a shot from outside of the penalty box, assisted by Emily Cottrell.

Seattle’s Brooke Wilson had the only goal for the Redhawks (1-1-1) in the 46th minute. UH goalkeeper Sophie Augustin recorded four saves in the win.

In the game that took place prior, Hawaii Pacific and Nicholls State played to a 0-0 draw. UH will play Nicholls State on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Chaminade soccer opens with win

The Chaminade women’s soccer team opened its season with a victory, defeating Fort Lewis College 1-0 in Durango, Colo., on Thursday.

Hoku Schatz scored the game’s lone goal, firing in an unassisted shot 12 minutes into the contest. The Silverswords (1-0) got five saves from Naomi Takata, who anchored a defense that held the Skyhawks (0-1) without a shot attempt in the game’s final 15 minutes.