Rainbow Wahine volleyball team opens season with close loss at Texas A&M | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine volleyball team opens season with close loss at Texas A&M

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team looked to regroup following a five-set loss to Texas A&M on Friday in College Station, Texas.

Consistency was one of Robyn Ah Mow’s recurring themes through training camp. The University of Hawaii coach’s keyword came up again following the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team’s five-set loss to Texas A&M in Friday’s season opener in Reed Arena. Read more

