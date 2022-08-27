Rainbow Wahine volleyball team opens season with close loss at Texas A&M
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team looked to regroup following a five-set loss to Texas A&M on Friday in College Station, Texas.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree