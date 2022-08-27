GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Vanderbilt

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

FIRST QUARTER: Hawaii 7, Vanderbilt 7

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt – Curated tweets by StarAdvertiser

The second Timmy Chang era — this time as University of Hawaii head coach — begins today with the Rainbow Warriors’ season-opener against Vanderbilt.

An announced sellout crowd of 9,300 will be in attendance for the return of Chang, who was a record-setting quarterback in the early 2000s. There are more than 50 newcomers on UH’s 117-player roster.

Brayden Schager, a second-year Warrior from Dallas, will start at quarterback for the Warriors. Schager was 2-1 as a starter last year. In addition to Chang, who was hired in January, the Warriors hired Ian Shoemaker as offensive coordinator and promoted Jacob Yoro from assistant coach to defensive coordinator.

Vanderbilt is in the second year of a rebuilding mode under Clark Lea. The Commodores were 2-10 and 0-8 in the Southeastern Conference last season. Mike Wright, who started five games last season, won the quarterback’s job in training camp.

