GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Vanderbilt

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:19 pm
  Timmy Chang leads the University of Hawaii football team out on the field for his debut as head coach against Vanderbilt at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Timmy Chang leads the University of Hawaii football team out on the field for his debut as head coach against Vanderbilt at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

  Dedrick Parson ran 37 yards for a touchdown on Hawaii's opening drive in the first quarter against Vanderbilt.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dedrick Parson ran 37 yards for a touchdown on Hawaii’s opening drive in the first quarter against Vanderbilt.

  University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang greets Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea at midfield before today's college football opener at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang greets Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea at midfield before today’s college football opener at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

  Football fans eagerly anticipated today's University of Hawaii college football opener against Vanderbilt at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Football fans eagerly anticipated today’s University of Hawaii college football opener against Vanderbilt at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

FIRST QUARTER: Hawaii 7, Vanderbilt 7

The second Timmy Chang era — this time as University of Hawaii head coach — begins today with the Rainbow Warriors’ season-opener against Vanderbilt.

An announced sellout crowd of 9,300 will be in attendance for the return of Chang, who was a record-setting quarterback in the early 2000s. There are more than 50 newcomers on UH’s 117-player roster.

Brayden Schager, a second-year Warrior from Dallas, will start at quarterback for the Warriors. Schager was 2-1 as a starter last year. In addition to Chang, who was hired in January, the Warriors hired Ian Shoemaker as offensive coordinator and promoted Jacob Yoro from assistant coach to defensive coordinator.

Vanderbilt is in the second year of a rebuilding mode under Clark Lea. The Commodores were 2-10 and 0-8 in the Southeastern Conference last season. Mike Wright, who started five games last season, won the quarterback’s job in training camp.

——

 

 

--
