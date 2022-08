Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 2022 Legislature invested $200 million in expanded public preschool facilities in a significant effort to achieve universal access to early learning by 2032. In the recent primary election debates, the focus on universal pre-K expansion and opportunity for Hawaii’s families centered on classroom capacity.

Decades of educational research remind us how much more is needed to ensure high-quality access. Access without high-quality measures will only disappoint when outcomes are measured.

Most research finds that children benefit from high-quality early learning into adulthood, especially low-income children. Some studies find that achievement scores do not always last beyond elementary school. Still, higher graduation rates and less repeating of grades do persist. Researchers also find that improved social-emotional skills lead to enhanced self-control and fewer suspensions. In addition, pre-K graduates tend to have health problems identified earlier.

Significantly, the effects of quality preschools are more extensive for children from low-income families, children of color, and families who did not finish high school. Positive impacts are less substantial for upper-income children. Studies have shown that disadvantaged boys are notably aided by pre-K attendance, perhaps because they are more responsive to developmental interventions.

The most consistent research findings are that the benefits of early learning only can occur in high-quality settings; otherwise, pre-K can harm or lead to mediocre results.

Things crucial to quality settings are developmentally appropriate teaching and learning, research-based curricula, stimulating classrooms and materials, small group sizes, excellent teacher preparation, and ongoing professional development. Most important is the quality of student-teacher interaction. The best pre-K teachers provide focused moment-to-moment interactions and use developmentally appropriate language, emotional support, and proven problem-solving techniques, among other strategies.

Additional benefits of preschool investments include freeing women to re-enter the workforce and persist. This has been a critical issue in the slow recovery of the world of work after COVID-19. Other parental impacts include enhanced parental involvement and interest in childhood development and opportunities for valuable family education.

Universal preschool does best when it includes children from all socioeconomic backgrounds, which will be the case in Hawaii. Preschools have been viewed nationally as a silver bullet that can cure complex economic and social ills that have led to political division and considerable income inequity.

Early learning led by well-qualified, well-compensated teachers is a significant contribution to Hawaii, but it is not alone a panacea. But given the opportunities to create good social and educational trajectories for children, substantial investments in academic quality must also be on Hawaii’s legislative agenda.

Al Castle is executive director of the Samuel N. & Mary Castle Foundation.