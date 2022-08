Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maybe the city should increase its parking fees and, hopefully, better maintain its parking facilities (“City considering increasing Oahu parking costs,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 24). Read more

City should improve parking facilities

Maybe the city should increase its parking fees and, hopefully, better maintain its parking facilities (“City considering increasing Oahu parking costs,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 24).

Recently, I drove downtown to renew my driver’s license and parked in the municipal lot at Chinatown Gateway Plaza, where the satellite DMV is located.

Never again. I had to drive down to the bottom level, P2, and all levels were dark and dank with compact stalls barely wide enough to fit such a car. From there, I exited through a door that led to Nuuanu Avenue. Not only were the stairs incredibly filthy and smelly, but upon exiting there were two people sleeping on the pavement next to the door.

On the plus side, the DMV is well organized and the entire operation went smoothly. How about allowing driver’s license renewals at the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall? For those of us living near Ala Moana, Waikiki, Kakaako and McCully, our nearest choices are downtown or Hawaii Kai.

Lyn Stobie

Ala Moana

Student debt relief simply a lifesaver

There is so much rage about student loan debt relief being given to those most in need, with 90% going to those earning less than $75,000 a year (“Biden details student loan forgiveness plan that could help more than 40 million,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 24).

Imagine if all student loan borrowers were swept into the ocean by a riptide.

The strongest (financially) fought their way back to shore, some nearly drowning in their debt, others coasting back.

If you now see a lifeboat picking up those who were not able to make it back to shore, would you be cheering for them or would you be calling them lazy and entitled since they did not have to face the current the way you did? Would you be enraged that they had an easier ride back to shore, or prefer they be left to drown?

For many with huge debt still remaining, this action is just a life preserver, not a rescue, merely allowing debtors to continue treading water. This is neither a political nor an inflation issue. It is a moral issue.

Karen Antill

Waikiki

Others will pay debt incurred by students

To characterize the action of President Joe Biden as “cancelling” or “forgiving” loans is like putting lipstick on a pig (“Biden details student loan forgiveness plan that could help more than 40 million,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 24).

The loan still exists. Only now, parents who saved and scrimped to put their children through college are the ones paying off these loans others have taken. It’s still a pig (and no offense to pigs intended).

Stefan Wenska

Kailua

Maui needs homes for working class

It is time for Maui County to stand up for the people who collect our trash, clean our hotel rooms, mow the grass, scan our purchases, cook our meals at restaurants, and all others who take care of the routine work we need done.

Developers, with support from government, build homes for doctors, police officers, teachers and other professionals who need them (“Plan for affordable teacher housing on Maui gets funding,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 23). But when asked to build homes for the refuse collectors and the like, most developers say they won’t because they cannot make a profit. A very few developers are committed to build housing units for those earning less than 80% of area median income or about $80,000 per year.

This is the classic situation in which government needs to step in to ensure that a public need — affordable homes, in this case — is met for the common good of all the people.

Will our political candidates for mayor and county council publicly commit to using county funds to build homes for those who perform the common work needed to make life on Maui “No Ka Oi”?

Stan Franco

Haiku, Maui

Views of Christians much more nuanced

I read with interest the letter by Melvin Partido Sr. (“Christian voters would put GOP in power here,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 23), and his recommendation that all Christians cast their votes for the Republican candidates in Hawaii. His letter reflects the kind of polarization that is threatening the very fabric of our democracy.

Much more nuance is required. There are many, many committed Christians who do not hold his views on sexual orientation, same-sex marriage and a woman’s right to choose. These Christians note that Jesus had nothing to say on these subjects.

Of course, Partido has every right to believe what he does and vote for whomever he chooses. I would only hope that he acknowledges that we Christians have the right to do the same.

The Rev. D. Neal MacPherson

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter