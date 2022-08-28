David Kalili breaks Nanakuli receiving record in win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nanakuli receiver David Kalili put together a record-breaking performance Saturday as he and quarterback Hansen Salausa-Kaawa led Nanakuli past Kaiser 33-14 in an OIA Division II game. Read more

Nanakuli receiver David Kalili put together a record-breaking performance Saturday as he and quarterback Hansen Salausa-Kaawa led Nanakuli past Kaiser 33-14 in an OIA Division II game.

Kalili had six catches for 229 yards and two long touchdowns, breaking Clifford Cunningham’s school record of 216 yards set in 2015.

On both scores, Kalili said he actually lost the ball in the lights.

The first TD came on a wide receiver screen over the middle from Salausa-Kaawa, who completed eight of 13 passes for 224 yards. Kalili sprinted 89 yards down the left side to the end zone with 9:45 remaining before halftime. Christian Asinsin’s 2-point conversion run made it 21-0 Nanakuli.

“On that play, I kind of lost the ball at first, but once I caught it, I trust my O-line to block for me, so I took it all the way to the other side,” Kalili said.

Kalili also caught a 60-yard scoring pass down the left side by corralling the ball after it was on his fingertips with 8:38 left in the third quarter.

“Lost it in the lights and I’m happy I caught it,” he said.

The Golden Hawks scored touchdowns on their first three possessions.

Asinsin scored on a 1-yard run and brother Koa Asinsin made the PAT kick with 6:16 remaining in the first half. The big play of the drive was Nathan Pele-Tukumoeatu’s 42-yard run, which put the ball at the 5.

Nanakuli made it 13-0 with 11:43 left in the second quarter on Christian Asinsin’s 23-yard run.

Kalili’s 89-yard score extended the lead to 21 points.

“Me and David, we’ve been playing football since the eighth grade. He’s a ‘for-sure’ catcher so I trust him. On passing plays I like to look for him,” Salausa-Kaawa said.

Kaiser scored on its final possession of the half on a 4-yard pass from Easton Yoshino to Donovan Reis with 59 seconds remaining. Ian Shearer’s PAT kick cut the Cougars’ deficit to 21-7.

The Golden Hawks had 294 yards of total offense, while the Cougars (1-1) had 135 before halftime.

Kaiser scored on the first possession of the second half on a 1-yard run by Kai Blackston, which made it 21-14 with 10:16 left in the third quarter.

The Golden Hawks answered with Kalili’s 60-yard score and Salausa-Kaawa’s 4-yard run early in the fourth.

“Everybody did an awesome job. Everybody did their assignment and alignment,” said Nanakuli coach Kili Watson.

Kaiser’s Yoshino completed 17 of 36 passes for 256 yards. The Cougars finished with minus-36 yards rushing, with many losses coming on bad snaps from a shotgun formation.

—

NANAKULI 33, KAISER 14

At Nanakuli

Kaiser (1-1) 0 7 7 0 — 14

Nanakuli (2-0) 7 14 6 6 — 33

Nana—Christian Asinsin 1 run (Koa Asinsin kick)

Nana—C. Asinsin 23 run (kick fail)

Nana—David Kalili 89 pass from Hansen

Salausa-Kaawa (C. Asinsin run)

Kais—Donovan Reis 4 pass from Easton Yoshino (Ian Shearer kick)

Kais—Kai Blackston 1 run (Shearer kick)

Nana—Kalili 60 pass from Salausa-Kaawa (pass failed)

Nana—Salausa-Kaawa 4 run (run failed)

RUSHING—Kaiser: Blackston 10-25, Yoshino 4-6, team 3-(minus 57). Nanakuli: Nathan Pele-Tukumoeatu 10-113, C. Asinsin 14-45, Salausa-Kaawa 6-26, Allen Mahoe 2-1, team 5-(minus 9).

PASSING—Kaiser: Yoshino 17-36-1-256, Reis 2-2-0-25. Nanakuli: Pele-Tukumoeatu 9-15-0-256.

RECEIVING—Kaiser: Reis 7-76, Makana Naleieha 4-72, Blackston 4-71, Keagan Lime 2-33, Jesse Shinagawa 2-29. Nanakuli: Kalili 6-229, C. Asinsin 2-17, Pele-Tukumoeatu 1-10.

Junior Varsity—Farrington 30, Nanakuli 26

PEARL CITY 27, MCKINLEY 7

at Roosevelt

Pearl City (3-1) 7 14 6 0 — 27

McKinley (0-3) 7 0 0 0 — 7

McK—Preston Note 65 pass from Afi Togafau (Noa Hattori-Crozier kick)

PC—Bobby Best 20 run (Marcus Rodriguez kick)

PC—Derek Kusano 8 pass from Trey Dacoscos (Rodriguez kick)

PC—Kusano 27 pass from Dacoscos (Rodriguez kick)

PC—Koali’i Torres 30 pass from Dacoscos (kick failed)

RUSHING—Pearl City: Shardyn Quemado 15-77, Best 5-41, Dacoscos 5-28, Torres 2-5. McKinley: Makana Williams 14-35, Togafau 7-11, Kaniala An Mau 3-15, Jaiden Kepa Kai 2-1.

PASSING—Pearl City: Dacoscos 25-36-0-215. McKinley: Togafau 11-23-1-195.

RECEIVING—Pearl City: Bradley Kansou 8-37, Torres 7-85, Kusano 4-53, Zion Gella-Kaulia 3-24, Triton Taimanao 1-9, Quemado 1-7, Tavon Ching-Harrell 1-3.

McKinley: Note 5-125, Williams 4-42, Tanner Hiromasa 2-18.

Also:

Aiea 57, Radford 7

Waialua 66, Kalaheo 16

Neighbor Islands:

Kapaa 28, Kauai 7

Hilo 41, Keaau 16

Hawaii Prep 42, Kau 20