Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The reigning HHSAA Open Division champion Kahuku Red Raiders continued their title defense campaign, finishing off a third straight opponent by mercy rule. Read more

The reigning HHSAA Open Division champion Kahuku Red Raiders continued their title defense campaign, finishing off a third straight opponent by mercy rule.

Their victim this time was fellow OIA Open Division squad Leilehua. The Red Raiders blew past the Mules 57-14 on Saturday night at Kahuku.

“We still gotta be disciplined,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. Leilehua is a great team. They’re scrappy, they always have been. Coach Mark (Kurisu) got them playing some good football right now. We just have to make sure we do our job. We weren’t disciplined tonight. So we gotta make sure we fix that when we start playing Punahou, Campbell, St. John Bosco, those next three games.”

Do-it-all running back Vaaimalae Fonoti finished with a receiving touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown.

“I’m just thankful for my team, being willing to use me whenever we need help,” Fonoti said of his versatile performance. “And I want to give a shoutout to our offensive line. Without the line, we’re nothing.”

“Malae has been working hard all offseason — not just physically, but mentally too,” Carvalho added. “He’s one of our players that we can put anywhere, as you saw tonight.”

Kahuku starting quarterback Waika Crawford finished with 145 yards on 5-for-16 passing, with a pair of passing touchdowns despite playing just one half. Gemini Vendiola was a favorite target for Crawford and backup quarterback Sitani Sugutaraqa. Vendiola caught three passes, picking up 65 yards. Fonoti was next, finishing with 47 receiving yards, all of which came on one pass.

Clyde Taulapapa finished with a modest 30 yards on four carries, but two of his runs hit pay dirt for the Red Raiders.

Leilehua was led offensively by quarterback Pono Arindain, who finished with 114 yards on 8-for-13 passing despite not starting the game. Arindain and starter Dustin Chow’s top target was Cole Northington, who finished with 81 yards on three catches.

The Red Raiders defense set the tone. Kaimana Carvalho intercepted Chow’s second pass of the game, before returning it 26 yards to set Kahuku up at the Leilehua 3-yard line. From there, Taulapapa capped the two-play scoring drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Chow bounced back with a 24-yard completion on the next drive, but the Mules ultimately turned the ball over on downs. With the ball near midfield, the Red Raiders drove for another score. Taulapapa’s 5-yard score finished off a 52-yard, five-play scoring drive.

Three plays later, Aiden Manutai picked off Chow and returned the ball 57 yards for a touchdown to make it a quick 20-0 advantage for Kahuku. Each team would pick up special teams touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first quarter. A Kahuku punt was blocked by Leilehua’s Jaymison Abanes. Abanes picked up the loose ball in the end zone for the Mules’ first touchdown. Ten seconds later, Carvalho returned the Leilehua kickoff 85 yards to avenge the score.

After forcing a Leilehua punt on the next drive, Crawford found Fonoti for a 47-yard touchdown pass. The one-play drive was finished off with Taulapapa’s run for a 2-point conversion. Leilehua answered the quick scoring drive with a five-play march of its own. Arindain found Northington for a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

The gulf remained, however, as Kahuku responded with a 70-yard scoring drive. Two of Crawford’s passes were dropped in the end zone, but the Red Raiders weren’t deterred. Fonoti scored from 4 yards out on the eighth play of the drive.

The Red Raiders weren’t done. Nitus Aeulua sacked Arindain for a 7-yard safety, and Kahuku tacked on another score on the ensuing drive. Crawford connected with Leonard Ah You for an 8-yard touchdown to wrap up a 51-14 first half.

The first play of the third quarter turned out to be the only score of the second half. Fonoti picked up his third touchdown of the game, a 50-yard kickoff return score to start the final half of play. Leilehua couldn’t score in the second half, despite an extended 15-play drive that started in the third quarter and finished in the fourth.

—

KAHUKU 57, LEILEHUA 14

at Kahuku

Leilehua (0-2-1) 7 7 0 0 — 14

Kahuku (3-0) 27 24 6 0 — 57

Kah—Clyde Taulapapa 3 run (kick blocked)

Kah—Taulapapa 5 run (Zaden Mariteragi kick)

Kah—Aiden Manutai 57 interception return (Mariteragi kick)

Lei—Jaymison Abanes recovered blocked punt (Zackary Sutcharitkul kick)

Kah—Kaimana Carvalho 85 kick return (Mariteragi kick)

Kah—Vaaimalae Fonoti 47 pass from Waika Crawford (Taulapapa run)

Lei—Cole Northington 70 pass from Pono Arindain (Sutcharitkul kick)

Kah—Fonoti 4 run (Mariteragi kick)

Kah—Safety, Nitus Auelua sacked Arindain in end zone

Kah—Leonard Ah You 8 pass from Crawford (Mariteragi kick)

Kah—Fonoti 50 kick return (kick missed right)

RUSHING—Leilehua: Camren Flemister 6-25, Northington 5-2, Matteus Ioane 1-2, Julian Vargas 1-(minus 5), Dustin Chow 4-(minus 7), Arindain 6-(minus 7). Kahuku: Taulapapa 4-30, Keona Poouahi-MacPherson 4-12, Crawford 1-9, Fonoti 1-4, Damon Lauaki 1-1, Sitani Suguturaqa 3-(minus 6).

PASSING—Leilehua: Arindain 8-13-1-114, Chow 9-16-2-48. Kahuku: Crawford 5-16-0-145, Suguturaqa 3-5-0-13.

RECEIVING— Leilehua: Timothy Arnold 5-50, Northington 3-81, Jacob Gamponia 3-18, Darien Hoeppner-Corales 2-11, Layton Domingo 2-6, Trevin Poopaa 1-3, Arindain 1-(minus 7). Kahuku: Gemini Vendiola 3-65, Tavian Hallums 2-3, Fonoti 1-47, Kingsley Ah You 1-35, Ah You 1-8.