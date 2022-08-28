Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Aug. 28, 2022 Today Updated 10:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING Formula One Belgian Grand Prix 2:55 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 IMSA WeatherTech Alton 8 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176 BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Angels at Blue Jays 7:37 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Padres at Royals 8:10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Braves at Cardinals 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 BASEBALL: PERFECT GAME All-American Classic 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES World third place: Chinese-Taipei vs. Tenn. 4 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Web Gems Show 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 World final: Hawaii vs. Curacao 9 a.m. KITV 4 4 BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, SEMIFINALS Game 1: Storm at Aces 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 1: Sun at Sky 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON Giants at Jets 7 a.m. NFLN NA/203 88 Lions at Steelers 10:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7 GOLF DP World: Omega European Masters 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: TOUR Championship 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 LPGA: CP Women’s Open 7:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7 PGA: TOUR Championship 7:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Korn Ferry: Nationwide Children’s Hospital 7:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Champions: The Ally Challenge 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Women’s Senior Open*** 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Japan vs. Canada 3 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER French: Nantes vs. Toulouse 12:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Scottish: Dundee United vs. Celtic 1 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 French: Nice vs. Marseille 2:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA English: Aston Villa vs. West Ham 3 a.m. USA 29/555 123 French: Reims vs. Lyon 4:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA English: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham 5:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 French: PSG vs. Monaco 8:35 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Italian: Pisa vs. Genoa 8:40 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA Canadian: Valour vs. Pacific 9 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham vs. Angel City 11 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Canadian: Edmonton vs. Wanderers noon FSP NA/231* NA U-20 Women’s W.C.: Teams TBD 12:18 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76* MLS: Orlando City vs. N.Y.City FC 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 MLS: New England vs. L.A. Galaxy 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Mexican: Santos Laguna vs. San Luis 2 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA U-20 Women’s W.C.: Teams TBD 3:55 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Mexican: Tijuana vs. Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76* SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola 10:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Ohio at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC NA/220 40* MONDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Dodgers at Marlins 12:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional Coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Yankees at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Padres at Giants 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA HOCKEY: IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP United States vs. Switzerland 7 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER College Women: West Virginia at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 NA College Women: Utah Valley at Oregon State 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* TENNIS U.S. Open, First Round 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 U.S. Open, First Round 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 U.S. Open, First Round 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 RADIO TODAY TIME STATION Women’s college volleyball: Hawaii vs. San Diego 5 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB: Dodgers at Marlins 6:05 a.m. 990-AM Little League: Honolulu vs. Curacao 9 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB: Yankees at Athletics 10:07 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Braves at Cardinals 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MONDAY TIME STATION MLB: Yankees at Angels 3:30 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM MLB: Giants at Twins 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM OIA GVB: Kailua vs. Moanalua 6:50 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM Previous Story Scoreboard, Aug. 28, 2022