comscore Vanderbilt runs away from Hawaii in Timmy Chang’s coaching debut | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Vanderbilt runs away from Hawaii in Timmy Chang’s coaching debut

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Vanderbilt running back Rocko Griffin burst past the UH defense during the first half at the Ching Complex on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson gets past Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji on the way to touchdown during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii defensive back Leonard Lee works to bring down Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden McGowan.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang leads his team onto the field prior to the game.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson finds the end zone for a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii student section at the Ching Complex showed spirit during the first half against Vanderbilt.

What was supposed to be a day to remember turned into a nightmare to forget. Timmy Chang’s debut as University of Hawaii football coach dissolved into a 63-10 loss to Vanderbilt in the 2022 opener at the Ching Complex. Read more

