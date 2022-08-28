Signs of Hawaiian Life – August 28, 2022
While on a trip to South Korea in June, Anita and Bill Hodges of Aiea discovered the Waikiki Beach Pub in the Itaewon district of Seoul. Photo by Ron Myer.
Christopher Choy, from left, Cara Choy and Sherry Sutherland-Choy of Kaaawa spotted the Tiki Poke Bowl restaurant in Hamburg, Germany, in June. Photo by Dean Choy.
