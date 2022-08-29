comscore Power outage closes Hawaii state Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Power outage closes Hawaii state Capitol

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:50 am

The state Capitol will be closed today due to a power outage.

The cause of the outage which occurred over the weekend is not known at this time.

Jacob Aki, communications director of the Hawaii State Senate, said power was restored to some offices earlier today but most offices are still affected by the outage.

In a statement today, Senate President Ronald Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki said: “During this closure, all legislative offices will remain operational, and staff will work remotely. Senate and House leadership is working closely with the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) to determine the cause of the outage and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”

Comments (3)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Police search for suspects in robbery at Kapahulu home
Next Story
Kaiser mental health therapists in Hawaii launch second strike

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up