Power outage closes Hawaii state Capitol

The state Capitol will be closed today due to a power outage.

The cause of the outage which occurred over the weekend is not known at this time.

Jacob Aki, communications director of the Hawaii State Senate, said power was restored to some offices earlier today but most offices are still affected by the outage.

In a statement today, Senate President Ronald Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki said: “During this closure, all legislative offices will remain operational, and staff will work remotely. Senate and House leadership is working closely with the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) to determine the cause of the outage and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”