Power outage closes Hawaii state Capitol

The state Capitol will be closed today due to a power outage.
The cause of the outage which occurred over the weekend is not known at this time.
Jacob Aki, communications director of the Hawaii State Senate, said power was restored to some offices earlier today but most offices are still affected by the outage.
In a statement today, Senate President Ronald Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki said: “During this closure, all legislative offices will remain operational, and staff will work remotely. Senate and House leadership is working closely with the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) to determine the cause of the outage and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.