comscore Shark warning signs go up after sighting at Sunset Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Shark warning signs go up after sighting at Sunset Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Ocean Safety officials have posted shark warning signs at Sunset Beach on Oahu’s North Shore after a non-aggressive shark was spotted offshore today.

A shark advisory was issued by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department shortly before 11:20 a.m. today.

The six-foot shark was seen approximately 50 yards from the shoreline at Sunset Beach.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
WATCH LIVE: Former UH Warrior and CFL great Chad Owens hosts Star-Advertiser sports show ‘The CO2 RUN DWN’

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up