Shark warning signs go up after sighting at Sunset Beach

Ocean Safety officials have posted shark warning signs at Sunset Beach on Oahu’s North Shore after a non-aggressive shark was spotted offshore today.
A shark advisory was issued by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department shortly before 11:20 a.m. today.
The six-foot shark was seen approximately 50 yards from the shoreline at Sunset Beach.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.