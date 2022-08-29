Column: Numerous factors contribute to a good or bad night’s slumber

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

About a quarter to a third of a person’s lifetime is spent in the unconscious state called sleep. Too often, however, the importance of sleep is underestimated. Sleep is as essential as a healthy diet and regular exercise. Yet many believe that sleep is only necessary to refresh the brain and benefit mental functioning the next day. Adequate quality sleep, however, contributes much more.

Question: How does sleep contribute to health?

Answer: Sleep regulates glucose metabolism, strengthens the immune system, reduces inflammation and is necessary for tissue repair. In addition, toxic waste that has built up in the brain is removed. People should aim for seven hours of sleep nightly.

Q: What is the most common sleep problem?

A: Insomnia, which might include difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep and waking too early.

Q: What are the day-to-day consequences of inadequate sleep?

A: Fatigue and daytime sleepiness decrease alertness, concentration and motivation, and increase memory problems, errors, irritability, impaired reaction times and accidents.

Q: What factors interfere with sleep, and are there solutions?

A: The most common cause of sleep problems is stress. Those with depression or anxiety disorders are also prone to frequent insomnia. So identifying and decreasing the cause of stress is essential.

Medications can cause sleep issues. For example, common cold and allergy medicines can make it difficult to fall asleep. Antidepressants and medications to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, high blood pressure and Parkinson’s disease also can cause insomnia. Discuss potential side effects from medications with your physician and pharmacist.

Multiple beverages can affect sleep. Caffeine-containing beverages and alcohol can hinder sleep. Those include coffee, tea (including green tea), soda and energy drinks, which contain various levels of caffeine. Consuming decaffeinated options from late afternoon onward may help to improve slumber.

Alcohol may help you fall asleep, but staying asleep may be an issue. And when you stop taking drugs or drinking alcohol, there may be withdrawal symptoms that include insomnia.

Low iron status has two adverse effects that can hinder a good night’s sleep. First, without adequate iron, stress hormones stay elevated longer and might prevent quality sleep. Low iron also can prevent a person from producing sufficient amounts of the melatonin hormone needed for sleep. Therefore, those consuming plant-based diets or donating blood should consider an iron dietary supplement.

Also, consuming very low calories has been shown to hinder sleep.

Good sleep hygiene includes a comfortable bed and room temperature, and a quiet environment. In addition, dimming or limiting screen time can help prepare you for a restful night.

Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. and Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S. are retired nutrition faculty from the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa.