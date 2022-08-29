Honolulu trounces Curacao to complete dominant run through Little League World Series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the Honolulu Little Leaguers, this was the ultimate summer fun joy ride. Read more

For the Honolulu Little Leaguers, this was the ultimate summer fun joy ride.

Honolulu completed a masterful run through the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., culminating with a 13-3 victory over Curacao for the world title Sunday. The game ended on a run in the bottom of the fourth that triggered the mercy 10-run rule.

“After we got the game-winning run, the kids were happy, you could see it in their faces,” Honolulu manager Gerald Oda told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a telephone interview Sunday. “They knew that it’s over. We told them right before that last inning, look, again, this might be the last time, this might be the last inning we play baseball as a team, so enjoy it.”

Oda said the kids “know it’s a big accomplishment, but they don’t really know it yet. It takes a while. When they come home and see all the newspaper articles, I think that’s when they gonna realize that, wow, what a journey they had. Here, they’re so insulated. When they get back, they’re going to be surprised and shocked.”

Honolulu reached the title game by beating Tennessee 5-1 on Saturday for the United States championship and impressed the losing coach.

“They might be the best United States team that’s ever been through here,” said Tennessee manager Randy Huth in a postgame video after falling to Honolulu on Saturday. Huth wasn’t finished with his compliments.

“I hate that they’re so good, but I also hate that they’re all so nice. Their coach Gerald is so great. Their kids are so well- mannered and very respectful. They’re great.”

Great is what Honolulu proved itself to be and Oda proved to be masterful as the team’s manager.

For Oda, this is his third World Series title. He led a Cal Ripken 12-under team to a title in Aberdeen, Md., in 2005. He led a Honolulu team to a championship in the LLWS in Willliamsport in 2018.

This Honolulu team was dangerous from top to bottom, with contributors everywhere as it outscored its six victims 60-5 and won four games by the 10-run rule that shortens games to four innings.

“One of the most dominant performances we have ever seen in Williamsport,” said ESPN and ABC lead announcer Karl Ravech after Honolulu’s victory on Sunday.

Cohen Sakamoto and Jaron Lancaster were dominant pitchers, with Sakamoto winning three games and Lancaster two. Sakamoto also had a two- homer game and drove in nine runs in the tournament. Lancaster was the most feared hitter, drawing a bases-empty intentional walk in one game. He hit homers in back-to-back games.

Kekoa Payanal, who played in last year’s LLWS on a team that finished third, often set the tone as a leadoff hitter and launched a team-leading four homers.

Kama Angell, who hit between Payanal and Lancaster, batted 4-for-4 with a homer and six runs batted in on Sunday. He finished the tournament hitting 11-for-18 with six runs scored, eight runs batted in and two homers.

Daly Watson, who hits cleanup, hit two homers in the tournament.

Ruston Hiyoto, who scored the game-ending run on Sunday, hit a two-run homer in the U.S. championship that gave Honolulu breathing room after Tennessee had closed to 3-1.

In all, seven different players hit homers for Honolulu, which led the tournament with 14 dingers.

“What’s special about our team, we always have our backs,” Angell said in an ESPN on-field interview. “No matter what happens, if someone goes 10-for-10 or someone pitches a perfect game, everyone has to compete to win this game. And I feel like that’s what’s great about our team.”

This is Hawaii’s fourth Little League World Series title, tying for second most with New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. California has won seven.

The state won its first LLWS title when West Oahu beat Curacao in 2005 on Michael Memea’s walk-off homer in a 7-6 extra-inning win. Waipio won it in 2008, beating Mexico 12-3 in the final, but only after it rallied from a 5-1 sixth-inning deficit and scored six runs to win 7-5 over Lake Charles, La., in the U.S. final.

In 2018, with Oda at the helm, Honolulu beat South Korea 3-0 after having to battle past Georgia twice, once in the opening round when Aukai Kea hit a walk-off, two-run homer to win it in 11 innings.

On Sunday, after a skittish start in which Honolulu saw its first deficit of the tournament, the players rebounded with back-to-back homers by Payanal and Angell for a 2-1 lead. From there Honolulu was on its way to another title.

“There was no panic,” Oda said about being down 1-0.

After the victory in an on-field interview with ESPN, Oda said he told the team before the game, “no matter what happens, today is your last day as a 12-year-old baseball player. We just wanted them to enjoy.

“Super proud. Super happy for these kids. Just happy to represent the great state of Hawaii, and our country of course.”

A Hawaii team has reached the U.S. championship game the past four times the LLWS was played. Oda’s Honolulu team won in 2018, Central East Maui took fourth in 2019 and Honolulu took third in 2021. No tournament was held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“I’m going to be super happy to go home that’s for sure,” Oda said Sunday. “I haven’t been home since Aug. 3. So it’s like, wow, don’t get me wrong, I totally enjoyed it, the journey, but comes a point, the tournament’s over now, I’m looking forward to getting back home.”

The Honolulu Little League team returns to Hawaii today on United Flight 363 from Newark, N.J. The flight is scheduled to arrive at 1:48 p.m.