Public pensions this year endured their worst quarter of investment performance since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Public pension assets posted a median return of -8.86% for the second quarter and -7.91% for the year ended June 30, according to a recent report published by Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service.

The pension funds still beat returns for all plan assets tracked by Wilshire, which posted a median return of -9.63% for the second quarter and -10.59% for the year.

The Hawaii Employees’ Retirement System pension fund announced last week that its risk-averse strategy allowed it to easily beat its nationwide peers. The fund’s investments lost just 1.6% in the quarter that ended June 30 and had a positive return of 3.7% for the fiscal year. The ERS fund had a record investment return of 26.9% in fiscal 2021.

U.S. pension funds over the past three years posted an average return of 6.46%, and five years ago reported an average return of 6.82%. Hawaii’s fund is up 10% and 8.7%, respectively, over those same time periods.

“If you look back 50 years, you’ll be hard pressed to find another quarter where global equities were down by double-digits and investment-grade bonds were down 5%,” said Wilshire President Jason Schwarz in a statement accompanying the report.