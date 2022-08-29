Families, players spread aloha in Williamsport
- By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kepa Wong, Charael Wong and Taisley-Marie Wong were among the contingent of families that traveled to Williamsport. Esaiah Wong, who hit a homer against New York, was a member of the team.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree