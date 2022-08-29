Families, players spread aloha in Williamsport

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. >> With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it’s easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained to the players at a young age.

The parents backing Honolulu Little League have made sacrifices to help get their boys to Williamsport. They’ve also bonded much like their children scattered throughout the Honolulu roster.

The spirit of aloha is something all the parents and kids have embraced. The small things like gifting media members a bag filled with treats from back home have separated the Honolulu faithful as they’ve supported and been gracious throughout the entire 12-day tournament.

“The best part has been just being around the other families,” Kepa Wong said. “The kids have been bonding in the dorms and spending time together. For us parents, it’s been about experiencing the things around the city and hanging out with the other parents.”

For the group of 14 parents, relatives, and countless other supporters, Williamsport has offered a unique experience. They’ve spent just about as much time together exploring the surrounding areas as the kids have hitting and throwing baseballs.

“The people here have treated us like one of their own,” James Lancaster said. “They support Hawaii. They’ve given us nothing but aloha. They’ve been treating us well and there’s a lot of things to do here.”

The parents have taken in the sights Williamsport has offered. They’ve enjoyed cookouts and ice cream, a thriving downtown area that hosted a parade and street fair, and plenty of baseball.

Ivan Sakamoto has watched as Cohen has become the most dominant pitchers in Williamsport. Despite seeing him more than any pitcher on the team, it hasn’t been easy on Ivan.

“You never know what you’re going to get on any given day,” Ivan Sakamoto said of watching his son pitch. “This is baseball and there’s never a perfect day. Luckily for this team you just never know. This week might have been Cohen’s week, but it could very well be any other of those kids.”

Every start has gotten bigger, which means the parents have had to put in extra work. They’ve made spam musubi for the players to give them a small piece of home.

The support has extended to ice cream trips, laser tag, and simply giving the players a place to feel safe as they navigate their way through one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

“It’s a great experience just being here with the other parents,” Wong said. “It’s a great accomplishment for the kids. Being around the other parents and being in the city, the atmosphere is just unbelievable.”

The spirit of Honolulu has seeped into the being of the 2022 Little League World Series as entire teams have worked to re-create what makes Honolulu so special.

“At the end of the day you just couldn’t ask for a better group of families,” Ivan Sakamoto said. “The parents make the spam musubi before the games and pack everything they can from Hawaii and bring it with them. It’s unbelievable what they are able to do.”

And don’t think the coaches haven’t noticed either.

Oda spoke highly of the parents’ roles with their kids, which in turn has made his job a little easier.

“Have parents who understand what you’re trying to do,” manager Gerald Oda said. “For us as coaches it’s about reinforcing what they’ve been taught at home.”

From setting an example most teams strive for to producing on the field and setting a highly competitive bar, Honolulu has accomplished everything it has set out for at the Little League World Series.

With outstanding parents laying the foundation for 14 exceptional kids and three coaches and one manager teaching them the discipline it takes to play at this level, it’s easy to see why Honolulu has enjoyed so much success in Williamsport.

That barely covers the team’s play on the field, which was good enough to be named the best Little League team in the world. From aloha spirit to sportsmanship, Honolulu Little League has left a lasting impression on a small city tucked away in the middle of Pennsylvania.

Two locations that seem a world apart, but that have been brought together by a special team, coaches and managers, and parents and fans. Honolulu might be the world champions, but it has accomplished something much more special as the aloha spirit will live on in Williamsport through all the people they’ve touched.

“This experience is not just the kids,” Oda said. “It’s just as important for the parents. They need to have that time they can celebrate with each other. Parents want to congratulate their kids. Having parents that are supportive and making sure they enjoy the experience too is important.”