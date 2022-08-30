Driver in serious condition after vehicle falls off cliff at Round Top Drive

A 19-year-old woman is in serious condition after her vehicle fell off a cliff on Round Top Drive this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the accident took place at around 5:20 p.m. near Aina Lani Place. Paramedics treated the woman, who had been driving the vehicle, to an emergency room.
