Hawaii Health Department reports one additional monkeypox case, bringing state total to 23

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported one additional case of monkeypox, bringing the total reported in the state since early June to 23 cases.

The newest case is an Oahu resident whose case is related to a previously reported case, according to DOH. The tally now includes 17 cases on Oahu, including one nonresident; two on Maui; two on Hawaii island; and two nonresidents on Kauai.

DOH said it continues to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all reported cases.

The Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox, meanwhile, is now available to eligible residents ages 18 and older at more locations statewide.

In addition to DOH and other partner sites, Kaiser Permanente on Oahu, Hamakua-Kohala Health on Hawaii island and Malama Pono Health Services on Kauai are now offering the Jynneos vaccine to eligible individuals by appointment.

Vaccination eligibility includes:

>> Close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;

>> Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or anonymous sex partners;

>> Persons with severe immune compromise (e.g., advanced or poorly controlled HIV infection, active cancer treatment, high-dose steroids) or certain skin conditions, such as eczema; AND who have a household member or sex partner at high risk for monkeypox.

>> People in certain occupational risk groups.

DOH has received approximately 4,400 doses of Jynneos — a two-dose series administered 28 days apart — from the federal government, with nearly 2,000 administered so far.

DOH said all sites are primarily offering intradermal vaccination — which is administered under the skin instead of into the muscle tissue, saying this technique provides the same, high level of protection from monkeypox virus while allowing more people in Hawaii be protected.

The technique was approved by the Food and Drug Administration Aug. 9, which means each vial can be used for up to five doses.

Individuals eligible for a second dose are encouraged to make an appointment.

Appointments for the Jynneos vaccines for monkeypox can be scheduled via DOH at 808-586-4462 or at health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax.

Other providers of the Jynneos vaccines include:

>> Malama I Ke Ola on Maui at 808-871-7772

>> Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on Oahu (Waianae and Kapolei) at 808-427-0442

>> Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center (Honolulu) at 808-521-2437

>> Kaiser Permanente on Oahu (Mapunapuna) at 808-432-2000, prompt 1

>> Hamakua-Kohala Health (Hawaii island) at 808-930-2751

>> Malama Pono Health Services (Kauai) at 808-246-9577