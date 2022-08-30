Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A Monday Page B1 story on possible changes to shoreline setback rules garbled a quote from Katia Balassiano, the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting Land Use Permits Division chief. Speaking about Honolulu’s urban core, she actually said, “That’s our downtown. That’s our harbor area … that’s where most of our development on Oahu occurs.”