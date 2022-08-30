Check out this hidden omakase
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 3:28 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
This salmon is king Ora King salmon was capped with a flavorful slice of black truffle.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Soy-marinated hamachi nigiri with tosazu daikon oroshi
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Botan ebi with ikura and a touch of lime zest
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Seared chive sushi rice with chopped toro and sturgeon caviar
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Chopped unagi over sushi rice
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Chef Aung Lawalt
