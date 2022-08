Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Made in Hawaii Festival, presented by Mahi Pono, will once again be held at Ala Moana Center over Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 11-13. The festival is expected to feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products, including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry and more.

This year’s event will also welcome the return of Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning entertainment including Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo, Kawika Kahiapo, and Hoku Zuttermeister.

This year, attendees can buy a timed-entry access pass or opt for an all-day access pass for in/out privileges throughout the day.

Visit madeinhawaiifestival.com for pricing and to purchase tickets.

Oktoberfest comes To salt at our Kakaako

Community members are invited to enjoy Oktoberfest festivities at SALT at Our Kakaako at 3 p.m. Sept. 17. The annual celebration has become one of Honolulu’s most popular events, featuring authentic food, drinks, live entertainment, prizes and giveaways. Admission is free.

Attendees will be able to visit the Beer Hall in The Barn, presented by Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room, and experience authentic German festival beers. Butcher & Bird will also offer Oktoberfest sausages, and the ever-popular stein-hoisting competition by Samuel Adams lets guests join in a cherished tradition and give their arms a true workout.

Visit saltatkakaako.com to learn more.

Celebrate Moon Festival

In celebration of the Moon Festival, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii is hosting a mooncake tasting and tea pairing event 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at Happy Days Chinese Seafood Restaurant in Kaimuki (3553 Waialae Ave.).

Enjoy a special yum cha adventure to savor special mooncake flavors, delicious dim sum and exquisite teas. Admission costs $40 per person or $400 for a table of 10.

The Moon Festival is the second-largest holiday celebrated after the Lunar Chinese New Year. This year, the mid-Autumn festival falls on Sept. 10. The holiday is celebrated over three days, and traditions include eating mooncakes, which are round like a full moon. These treats represent family reunion, togetherness and happiness.

Reservation deadline is Sept. 2. For more information or to make reservations, call 808-533-3181.

Honolulu Fish Auction’s 70th anniversary

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, the United Fishing Agency donated approximately 4,000 pounds — or $10,161.90 worth — of local fish to Hawaii Foodbank. The donation will go toward Hawaii Foodbank’s ongoing mission of collecting and redistributing food to vulnerable members of the local community.

“For 70 years, we’ve supplied fresh, locally caught fish to our community,” states Mike Goto, director of United Fishing Agency. “Many local families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re proud to support the members of the community who need it most.”

United Fishing Agency started the Honolulu Fish Auction Aug. 5, 1952, and continues to own and operate it today on Pier

38. As the only fish auction between Tokyo and Maine, and the only fresh tuna auction of its kind in the United States, this unique operation allows independent fishermen to sell at a fair price and enables auction buyers to get the freshest, highest-quality fish. To learn more, visit hawaii-seafood.org/honolulu-fish-auction.