Something Crispy

International Bacon Day is coming Sept. 3, and while the craveable item is often enjoyed for breakfast or in BLT sandwiches, bacon has expanded into drinks, desserts and other delicious combos.

If you’re looking for creative ways to celebrate bacon, check out these options.

Cocktails

When it comes to bacon-related cocktails, bloody marys often come to mind. But at The Surfing Pig Hawaii (3605 Waialae Ave.) in Kaimuki, one of the most popular smoked libations is the Smoking Pig. This twist on a traditional Old Fashioned features bacon-infused bourbon and even comes topped with a crispy slice of bacon.

Call 808-744-1992 or visit thesurfingpighawaii.com.

Sandwiches

The Monte Cristo is a secret menu item at Moke’s Bread and Breakfast (various locations), but it’s a must if you want a sweet-and-savory brunch item. This French toast sandwich is stuffed with ham, bacon, melted Swiss cheese and a fried egg. Visit mokeshawaii.com.

French toast

With the motto “brunch all day,” it’s no surprise that you’ll find everything from ricotta pancakes and steak and eggs to dumplings and daily baked goods on Koko Head Café’s (1120 12th Ave.) menu. If you want something sweet — with a dash of umami flavor — get the cornflake French toast. This aesthetically pleasing (and tasty) dish features Billionaire’s bacon, frosted flake gelato and creamy black pepper maple. You can even order a side of applewood smoked bacon for added savory flavor.

Call 808-732-8920 or visit kokoheadcafe.com.

Doughnuts

Donut King Hawaii (various locations) has a wide variety of pastries to choose from, but its maple bacon doughnuts are a customer favorite. Yeast doughnuts are coated in housemade maple glaze and topped with oven-baked bacon for the ultimate sweet-and-savory blend. Visit donutkinghawaii.com.

Burgers

The apple bacon burger at Scratch Kitchen (1170 Auahi St.) can best be described as a sweet, tart, salty, fatty, savory concoction. The half-pound beef patty is topped with grilled green apples, honey aioli, applewood bacon and brie cheese, and comes with crispy smashed potatoes. It’s a meaty entrée, for sure, but the brie and green apples complement the beef-and-bacon mix perfectly.

Call 808-589-1669 or visit scratch-hawaii.com.

Sliders

Located in Mililani Shopping Center (95-221 Kipapa Drive), food cart Hi Sliders features craveable, savory dishes like kalua pork sliders, kalua pork pizza and Sticky Fries (double order of fries topped with queso blanco, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon and jalapeños with ranch dressing). One of the food cart’s most popular dishes is its bacon jam burger sliders, which features two housemade bacon jam sliders with Swiss cheese and Sriracha aioli in a soft brioche bun.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@hisliders).

By itself

Prime New York sirloin, lamb chops and rib-eye steaks are all the rage at Waikiki-based Wolfgang’s Steakhouse (2301 Kalakaua Ave.). The eatery also offers a breakfast menu with dishes like classic omelets, crab cake Benedict, filet Benedict and a variety of steak and eggs combos.

The eatery’s sizzling, thick-cut bacon is a popular side and features a hefty portion for sharing. This signature bacon is also featured in the classic eggs Benedict.

Call 808-922-3600 or visit wolfgangssteakhouse.net.

Pancakes

Morning Glass Coffee (2955 E. Manoa Road) is a Manoa staple. One of its most popular — and unique — dishes is its Mac + Cheese pancakes. This sweet-andsavory concoction features two pancakes filled with elbow macaroni and aged cheddar and comes with a side of maple syrup. Add bacon to this cheesy entrée to make it more savory. This breakfast item is served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays-Sundays only.

Call 808-673-0065 or visit morningglasscoffee.com.

Waffles

Pancakes and Waffles (various locations) is known for its fried chicken and waffle combo, but the biz offers a smorgasbord of breakfast dishes to choose from — especially when it comes to customizable pancakes and waffles. Waffle flavors range from churro and banana to blueberry and chocolate chip, and there are even savory options like cheese and bacon. The latter features a waffle with whole strips of bacon baked inside. The number of strips included varies — it depends on the size of the bacon — but customers can be rest assured that it’s much meatier than bacon bits. Visit pancakesandwaffleshawaii.com.