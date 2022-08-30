comscore Hawaii’s Little League World Series champions welcomed home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s Little League World Series champions welcomed home

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

    Honolulu 2022 Little League World Series champions received a warm welcome home Monday when they arrived at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Little League team arrived at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday to the cheers of family, friends and fans. Above, the team posed for a group photo with former players in the back row. Honolulu beat Curacao on Sunday to claim the 2022 Little League World Series title in Williamsport, Pa.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Honolulu Little League team arrived at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday to the cheers of family, friends and fans. Above, the team posed for a group photo with former players in the back row. Honolulu beat Curacao on Sunday to claim the 2022 Little League World Series title in Williamsport, Pa.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Honolulu player Tau Purcell, center, shook hands Monday with former Hawaii Little League players at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Honolulu player Tau Purcell, center, shook hands Monday with former Hawaii Little League players at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kekoa Payanal embraced his aunt Georgeanna Mann, middle, as Payanal’s other aunt Noe Hernandez held a sign.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kekoa Payanal embraced his aunt Georgeanna Mann, middle, as Payanal’s other aunt Noe Hernandez held a sign.

The boys are back in town, and they’re tired. After a full day of traveling, including a direct 11-hour flight from Newark, N.J., the Honolulu Little Leaguers came home with the World Series crown. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii study focuses on detecting mutations as a predictor of future COVID-19 variants

Scroll Up