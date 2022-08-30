Hawaii’s Little League World Series champions welcomed home
Updated 10:52 p.m.
Honolulu 2022 Little League World Series champions received a warm welcome home Monday when they arrived at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
The Honolulu Little League team arrived at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday to the cheers of family, friends and fans. Above, the team posed for a group photo with former players in the back row. Honolulu beat Curacao on Sunday to claim the 2022 Little League World Series title in Williamsport, Pa.
Above, Honolulu player Tau Purcell, center, shook hands Monday with former Hawaii Little League players at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Kekoa Payanal embraced his aunt Georgeanna Mann, middle, as Payanal’s other aunt Noe Hernandez held a sign.