Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Finance Factors has hired Adrienne Miller as vice president and special projects manager. Miller has nearly 12 years of experience in the banking industry. She holds a law degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law. Miller is also a certified anti-money laundering specialist and a certified regulatory compliance manager.

The American Bar Association has named Lisa A. Bail to serve as chair of the association’s Silver Gavel Awards for fiscal year 2022-23. These awards recognize work in media and the arts published or presented during the preceding year that have been exemplary in helping to foster the American public’s understanding of law and the legal system.

PACXA, a technology provider, has named Nik Daubert as senior vice president of operations, a newly created role that will enhance alignment across the company to support its rapid growth. Daubert has more than 18 years of experience in operations management, previously serving as the vice president of deposit operations at Hawaii National Bank.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.