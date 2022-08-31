1 of 2 suspects in Kapolei armed robbery arrested

Honolulu police arrested one of two men in connection with a first-degree robbery investigation in Kapolei.

Police said a vehicle occupied by two men drove up to a 41-year-old man who was sitting in his vehicle in the 800 block of Kamokila Boulevard just before 11:10 a.m. Monday.

An argument broke out between the men at which time one of the suspects took the victim’s gold chain. The other suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim and threatened him.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspects and victim are acquaintances.

About an hour later, police arrested one of the suspects, 33, in Kapolei on suspicion of first-degree robbery. He was released pending further investigation.

The other suspect remains at large.