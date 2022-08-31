SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. >> A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night.
The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m.
The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s second stage.
Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with hundreds of satellites in low Earth orbit.
The Falcon 9′s reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the seventh flight of the booster.
