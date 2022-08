Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thank you again to the Practical Policy Institute of Hawaii for pointing out the fecklessness and risks of closing down the AES coal plant (“Aloha to the coal plant, but were we ready for the transition?,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 25).

This closure responds to political requirements to move rapidly to renewable energy, removing 15% of Oahu’s electrical generation without the replacement renewable energy sources being available, potentially for several years. This is akin to closing one or two lanes of the H-1 freeway because the rail is coming.

Hawaii citizens expect reliable electrical distribution from Hawaiian Electric, the state Public Utilities Commission and our politicians. It’s time to review the state’s goals to move to renewable energy to ensure the plans are executable and sustainable. Right now they aren’t.

Fred Gustavson

Kailua

Hawaii primary election based on choice of party

S. Rick Crump needs a lesson in what a primary election is (“Voters shouldn’t have to choose party in primary,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 27).

A primary election is a chance for each qualified party to select the people it wants to represent it in the general election. This ensures there will be diverse voices vying in the general election.

Hawaii allows you to choose which party you want to vote for at the time you receive your ballot. Allowing you to vote across party lines defeats the purpose of the primary.

You get to vote across party lines in the general.

Vote Republican if you want a change and a representative who cares about your concerns. Vote Democrat if you want the same dismal results again.

Pam Smith

Ewa Beach

Eliminate delays in accessing health care

Health care delayed is health care denied. I’m not the creator of the wording, but I wish I was. It bears repeating and emphasis.

How about a person with a mental- health need who is ready for treatment but can’t get a timely appointment? How about booking a screening test in a reasonable amount of time? How about an exam with a primary-care provider? How about more health care providers? How about geographic access to health care?

I’m sure you can think of more needs. Prospective patients need to be alert and schedule a future appointment at the prior appointment. Health care providers need to initiate the same.

Urgent care clinics can be a savior.

Let’s all do our part to save lives, and ease pain and suffering. Be an advocate for yourself and your community.

Marion Poirier, R.N.

Mililani

TheBus should enforce priority seats for seniors

I rode the buses in New York City for 38 years. It was a good service for those getting to work, but not for a pregnant woman or a senior.

I am a big fan of TheBus. I am a senior of 85 years and I have never failed to get or have someone give me their seat in the priority-seat section — until recently.

Why aren’t the visitors to Honolulu being made to adhere to priority seating for seniors? I have had to ask young people to give me their seat. I asked another young woman to give her seat to an obvious senior and she did.

Maybe TheBus needs to put up huge red signs that say, “Priority seats for seniors.”

Hawaii has always been known for its respect of its elders. I don’t want to see this tradition fly out the window to accommodate the young visitors to Hawaii. What they do in their home state is up to them and their upbringing.

Frances Cano

Waikiki

State seems incapable of fixing library door

The entry door to the Kihei Public Library has been broken for months. Neither the Hawaii State Public Library System nor the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) seems able to fix it. This door has broken several times in the past.

To allow entry for patrons, the door is kept open, with air conditioning blowing out into the Kihei heat. The funds wasted on the electricity bill would likely have paid for a new door and its installation several times over.

Another maintenance issue at this location are the dead trees in the parking lot due to an obsolete watering system.

DAGS is a relic of the plantation system that should be abolished, and state departments put in control of their own maintenance.

This is an election year. Ask your state candidates how to make our state bureaucracies more efficient and responsive.

Diane Shepherd

Kihei, Maui

