It’s last call on those free at-home antigen COVID-19 tests via covidtests.gov, at least for now.

So if your household has yet to request your full allotment from the federal government — 16 free test kits — order the kits now, before the program is halted on Friday. It’s being suspended because Congress has not allocated additional funding to replenish the U.S. stockpile of tests.

At-home testing is an important tool to help detect and stem the spread of COVID-19. Just know that even after Friday’s halt, the majority of U.S. citizens should still have access to free testing or to get kits reimbursed through private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid — so check with your health insurer.