Maui awaits opening of state’s first Chick-fil-A

Video by Christie Wilson/cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii's first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens Thursday, Sept. 1 on Maui. Get a sneak peek inside the new restaurant.
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chick-fil-A is opening its first Hawaii restaurant Thursday at 14 Hookele St. in Kahului, Maui. The company brought in mainland staff to help train the 160 local employees. The trainers included Abby Bolt, left, from the Chick-fil-A in Clermont, Fla., and Rebe Griesinger from the Red Oak, Texas, restaurant.
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
The 5,013-square-foot restaurant has seating for 114 in its dining room.
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
