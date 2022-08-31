comscore Maui awaits opening of state’s first Chick-fil-A | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui awaits opening of state’s first Chick-fil-A

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

  • Video by Christie Wilson/cwilson@staradvertiser.com

    Hawaii's first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens Thursday, Sept. 1 on Maui. Get a sneak peek inside the new restaurant.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Chick-fil-A is opening its first Hawaii restaurant Thursday at 14 Hookele St. in Kahului, Maui. The company brought in mainland staff to help train the 160 local employees. The trainers included Abby Bolt, left, from the Chick-fil-A in Clermont, Fla., and Rebe Griesinger from the Red Oak, Texas, restaurant.

    CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Chick-fil-A is opening its first Hawaii restaurant Thursday at 14 Hookele St. in Kahului, Maui. The company brought in mainland staff to help train the 160 local employees. The trainers included Abby Bolt, left, from the Chick-fil-A in Clermont, Fla., and Rebe Griesinger from the Red Oak, Texas, restaurant.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM The 5,013-square-foot restaurant has seating for 114 in its dining room.

    CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The 5,013-square-foot restaurant has seating for 114 in its dining room.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM The 5,013-square-foot restaurant has seating for 114 in its dining room.

    CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The 5,013-square-foot restaurant has seating for 114 in its dining room.

Fast-food aficionados on Maui are eagerly awaiting Thursday’s opening of Hawaii’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant, best-known for its chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and lemonade. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Little League World Series champions welcomed home

Scroll Up