Hawaii Grown: QBs Gabriel and de Laura, LB Herbig among FBS players to watch from Hawaii
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:48 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel spoke during a media day on Aug. 2 in Norman, Okla. The former UCF QB will make his debut against UTEP on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree