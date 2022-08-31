Hawaii Grown: QBs Gabriel and de Laura, LB Herbig among FBS players to watch from Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eighty-five players who graduated from high school in Hawaii are currently listed on the rosters of FBS schools on the mainland. Read more

Here are five names to watch:

Dillon Gabriel QB, Oklahoma

The former UCF quarterback makes his OU debut Saturday against UTEP after a busy offseason. Gabriel originally announced his decision to transfer to UCLA before then committing to Oklahoma instead just before school started in January.

His impact in Norman, Okla., has already been felt as he was named one of five team captains for the opener. Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is making his Oklahoma coaching debut and will go with Gabriel at QB after the left-hander threw for more than 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in 26 games with the Knights.

Jayden de Laura

QB, Arizona

Another QB who found a new home in the offseason is the former Saint Louis Crusader who left Washington State after Nick Rolovich was fired as head coach for failing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

De Laura has been tabbed as the starter ever since he arrived on campus in Tucson following a 2021 campaign in which he was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2021 after throwing for 2,796 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The Wildcats open on the road at San Diego State on Saturday and de Laura, one of five team captains, will see a familiar name starting on the line in front of him at right guard in true freshman Jonah Savaiinaea, another Saint Louis alum.

Nick Herbig

LB, Wisconsin

The Saint Louis alum enters the season as the top-rated returning edge rusher in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.

Herbig had a monster sophomore season with 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks and was chosen to represent the Badgers at Big Ten Media Days last month.

The Associated Press named him to its preseason All-America second team and another jump this year as a junior could put him in position to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Marist Liufau

LB, Notre Dame

The Punahou product had a lot of hype surrounding him entering his sophomore season, which was derailed by a broken ankle suffered in fall camp just before the season started.

He has bulked up to 235 pounds and has former Miami head coach Al Golden as his third different defensive coordinator in as many years.

Liufau has been on a “pitch count” during camp but is listed at the top of the depth chart at the WILL linebacker spot and isn’t expected to have any limitations on his playing time during the opener on Saturday against Ohio State.

Wayne Taulapapa

RB, Washington

After spending four years at Virginia, the Punahou product decided to go across the country and use his final year of eligibility to play for the Huskies, who announced him as their starting running back on the depth chart this week for Saturday’s opener against Kent State.

Taulapapa rushed for 1,192 yards and 19 touchdowns during his tenure with the Cavaliers, but is expected to carry a heavy load at UW. Despite never suiting up in the purple and gold, Taulapapa was named one of six team captains this week.

NAME SCHOOL HT WT POS GR HIGH SCHOOL

Maceal Afaese Oregon 6-4 259 DL Fr. Kapolei

Kalei Akagi Army 5-9 199 RB Fr. Leilehua

Kaeo Akana Utah 6-2 206 DE Fr. Roosevelt

AJ Bianco Nevada 6-4 215 QB Fr. Saint Louis

Kupono Blake Air Force 6-2 270 DT Jr. Kamehameha

Jordan Botelho Notre Dame 6-2 250 LB Jr. Saint Louis

Lawai‘a Brown Cent. Michigan 6-0 222 LB Fr. Saint Louis

Julius Buelow Washington 6-8 311 OL Jr. Kapolei

Micah Camat Nevada 6-1 192 DB So. ‘Iolani

Jonah Chong Nevada 6-0 185 QB Jr. ‘Iolani

Duke Clemens UCLA 6-3 302 OL Sr. Punahou

Chevan Cordeiro San Jose St. 6-1 190 QB Jr. Saint Louis

Jayden de Laura Arizona 6-0 205 QB So. Saint Louis

Kalan Ellis Syracuse 6-6 375 OL So. Saint Louis

Ethan Erickson BYU 6-5 230 TE Fr. Kahuku

Challen Faamatau Maryland 5-1 225 RB Sr. Farrington

Aaron Faumui Virginia 6-2 282 DL Sr. Kapolei

Leif Fautanu UNLV 6-2 305 OL Jr. University

Isaiah Filisi Army 6-3 300 DL Jr. Saint Louis

Cameron Friel UNLV 6-3 230 QB So. Kailua

Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma 5-11 203 QB Jr. Mililani

Alaka’i Gilman Stanford 5-9 192 S Jr. Punahou

Kilohana Haasenritter Oregon 5-8 189 RB Fr. Hilo

Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi UCLA 6-3 282 DL So. Punahou

Nick Herbig Wisconsin 6-2 228 LB Jr. Saint Louis

Tim Horn Rice 6-2 224 PK So. Punahou

Conor Hunt Rice 5-11 189 P Jr. Hawaii Prep

Fatu Iosefa Cal 6-0 190 S Fr. Mililani

Muelu Iosefa Cal 6-3 230 LB Jr. Mililani

Radson Jang New Mexico 6-2 255 OL Sr. Kamehameha

Terrell Johnson Nevada 6-1 215 RB Sr. Campbell

Kaonohi Kaniho Boise St. 6-0 180 DB So. Kahuku

Laakea Kapoi San Diego St. 6-4 310 OL Fr. Saint Louis

Akalea Kapono Navy 6-1 228 WR Jr. Kamehameha

Austyn Kauhi Syracuse 6-5 270 OL Fr. Kamehameha

Seyddrick Lakalaka San Diego St. 6-1 235 LB Sr. Punahou

Faaope Laloulu Oregon 6-7 330 OL So. Farrington

Kamo’i Latu Wisconsin 6-0 195 S Jr. Saint Louis

Gannon Lauer New Mexico St. 6-6 285 OL Fr. Saint Louis

Micah Lilo Nevada 6-0 215 DB So. Kamehameha

Marist Liufau Notre Dame 6-2 235 LB Jr. Punahou

Blazen Lono Wong Arizona St. 6-4 270 DL Fr. Kailua

Darrell Masaniai San Diego St. 6-2 220 LB So. Saint Louis

Wembley Mailei La. Monroe 6-1 219 LB So. St. Francis

Quinn Maretzki Army 5-10 170 PK Jr. Punahou

Ahofitu Maka UTSA 6-3 325 OL Sr. Punahou

Matai Mata’afa Miss. St. 6-1 235 DL Fr. Lahainaluna

Keenan McCaddy Boise St. 6-3 185 S Fr. Moanalua

Christian Mejia Wash St. 6-3 301 DL Sr. Kailua

Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen UNLV 6-1 170 DB So. Punahou

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala UCLA 6-1 184 WR So. Campbell

Tanner Moku Wash St. 6-0 195 DB So. Kamehameha

Hale Motu’apuaka Utah St. 6-1 280 DT Sr. Punahou

Sione Motu’apuaka Utah St. 6-5 280 OL Fr. Mililani

Darius Muasau UCLA 6-1 230 LB Sr. Mililani

Enoch Nawahine BYU 6-1 210 RB So. Kahuku

Lokahi Pauole UCF 6-4 305 OL Sr. Kamehameha

Kuao Peihopa Washington 6-4 304 DL So. Kamehameha

Kalawai’a Pescaia Air Force 6-0 295 DT Sr. Kamehameha

Gino Quinones USC 6-4 285 OL Jr. Saint Louis

Dusten Ramseyer-Burdett Utah St. 5-11 180 S Jr. Kapaa

Teva Reynolds Georgia Southern 6-1 280 OL Jr. KS-Hawaii

Kawika Rogers Oregon 6-5 334 OL Fr. Kapaa

Jonah Savaiinaea Arizona 6-5 335 OL Fr. Saint Louis

Uso Seumalo Kansas St. 6-3 340 DT Jr. Molokai

Ben Scott Arizona St. 6-5 310 OL Jr. Saint Louis

Kanoa Shannon Oregon St. 5-8 195 RB Jr. Kamehameha

Trent Shiraki Navy 6-0 210 LB Sr. Punahou

Isaac Slade-Matautia SMU 6-1 236 LB Sr. Saint Louis

John Sniffen Fresno St. 6-3 275 DL Jr. Kailua

De’Zhaun Stribling Wash. St. 6-3 204 WR So. Kapolei

Miki Suguturaga Utah 6-4 264 DE So. Punahou

Matt Sykes UCLA 6-4 200 WR Jr. Saint Louis

Tevarua Tafiti Stanford 6-2 227 DE Fr. Punahou

Wayne Taulapapa Washington 5-11 207 RB Sr. Punahou

Vincent Terrell Navy 5-8 170 SB Jr. Punahou

Mason Tufaga Utah 6-1 232 LB Fr. Saint Louis

Faatui Tuitele Washington 6-3 302 DL So. Saint Louis

Zion Tupuola-Fetui Washington 6-4 249 DE Jr. Pearl City

Alama Uluave San Diego St. 6-2 305 OL Sr. Punahou

Elvis Vakapuna Utah 5-7 215 RB So. Kahuku

Sione Veikoso BYU 6-7 305 OL Fr. Kailua

Aliki Vimahi Utah 6-4 307 DL So. Kahuku

Enokk Vimahi Ohio St. 6-4 310 OL Jr. Kahuku