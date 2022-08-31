Kahuku volleyball beats Moanalua in 4 in battle of teams ranked in Top 5

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cha‘lei Reid pounded 22 kills and Mele Taumoepeau had all four of her aces in a pivotal third set as No. 5 Kahuku stunned No. 4 Moanalua 21-25, 25-19, 27-26, 25-23 at Na Menehune gym.

Kahuku improved to 2-0 in OIA play (10-1 overall) as the top two squads in the East had an early-season showdown. A packed house at Moanalua saw Kahuku rely on balance. Taumoepeau also had nine kills, while Kaliko Schilling tallied 14 kills and one aces. Setters Dakoda Keni (26 assists, two aces) and Madison Mamizuka (18 assists, one kill) kept the visiting Lady Raiders playing steady against Moanalua’s explosive attack.

Malu Garcia led Moanalua (12-6, 1-1) with 17 kills, while Leilani Giusta had nine kills, middle Hokulani Perez tallied eight and Sadie Aiana added six. Haylee Deporte had 22 assists and two aces, and Jayde Taamu Perifanos chipped in 14 assists

The match began roughly one hour behind schedule after Kahuku’s bus arrived late from the North Shore. The final point came at 10:20 p.m., and the Lady Raiders boarded their bus at around 10:30, ensuring that Kahuku wouldn’t get back to campus until approximately 11:30 p.m.

There wasn’t much time to get some sleep before school on Wednesday.

“That’s OK. That’s part of being a student-athlete,” said Taumoepeau, a co-captain.

Coach Tuli Tevaga trusted her team’s composure.

“I feel great. I think it’s a renewed focus to defend. I’m happy for them that they were able to perform under pressure,” the former Kahuku standout said. “It was making sure that on our side we were tight, making sure that we were doing what we’re supposed to do. Playing our game and not playing into theirs. Forcing them to make errors while we’re still playing our game.”

Moanalua got six kills from Garcia in the first set to rally from a 9-5 deficit. In Game 2, Kahuku had just two hitting errors while Reid and Taumoepeau combined for nine kills to even the match.

Taumoepeau tantalized Na Menehune with her four aces in Game 3, including two off the net. Reid was on fire with six kills in the set. Moanalua had a net violation and a hitting error down the stretch.

Na Menehune led the fourth set 22-21, but Schilling came through with a key left-side kill, and after a hitting error on the right side by Garcia, Reid put the game away for the final point.

Kahuku will be on the mainland later this week. The Lady Raiders’ next OIA match will be on Sept. 12 at Kaimuki. Moanalua will host Roosevelt on Wednesday before going to the Big Island for the Kamehameha-Hawaii tournament.

In the junior varsity match, Moanalua defeated Kahuku 21-13, 21-14.

White: Kahuku def. Moanalua 21-17, 21-18.