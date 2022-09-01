Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Dillingham Ranch

Honolulu firefighters battled a 20-acre brush fire that broke out near Dillingham Ranch on Oahu’s North Shore Wednesday night.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call of a brush fire shortly after 7:50 p.m.
Honolulu police closed a section of Farrington Highway in both directions as firefighters battled the fire.
The Honolulu Fire Department said crews contained it at about 10:55 p.m. and extinguished it just after 1:20 a.m. today. Firefighters stopped the fire from reaching ranch property.
No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.
