Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Dillingham Ranch

Honolulu firefighters battled a 20-acre brush fire that broke out near Dillingham Ranch on Oahu’s North Shore Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call of a brush fire shortly after 7:50 p.m.

Honolulu police closed a section of Farrington Highway in both directions as firefighters battled the fire.

The Honolulu Fire Department said crews contained it at about 10:55 p.m. and extinguished it just after 1:20 a.m. today. Firefighters stopped the fire from reaching ranch property.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.