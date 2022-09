Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

WhiteSpace Architects has hired three design professionals:

>> Chris Branch is a licensed architect and general contractor with more than two decades of experience designing and managing commercial, industrial and residential projects. Prior to joining WhiteSpace, he was a project architect at Patrick Mori Architect.

>> Stacey Villarino is an architectural designer. Most recently, she was as an architectural designer at RIM Architects, where she focused on industrial warehouse and military projects.

>> Alessandra Marsh is an experienced designer, project manager and contract administrator. Marsh is returning to Hawaii after 15 years studying and practicing architecture in San Francisco. Most recently, she was a hospitality designer at Arcanum Architecture.

———

