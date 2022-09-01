Danny Alvarez rejoins BeachBows staff

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Danny Alvarez has rejoined the University of Hawaii beach volleyball program as an assistant coach, head coach Evan Silberstein announced on Wednesday.

Alvarez served as a volunteer assistant with the Rainbow Wahine from the program’s inaugural season in 2012 through 2019. Alvarez helped the BeachBows to a No. 1 ranking and six consecutive appearances in national championship tournaments, including four NCAA Tournament berths. He was named UH’s Coach of the Year in 2015 at the school’s “H” Awards event.

“Bringing Danny back is such a boost for our program,” Silberstein said in a release. “His affable personality and trustworthiness are surpassed only by his expertise and his drive to bring honor and greatness to our student-athletes. We couldn’t be more excited to have him return to UH.”