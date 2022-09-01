Hawaii Beat | Sports Danny Alvarez rejoins BeachBows staff By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Danny Alvarez has rejoined the University of Hawaii beach volleyball program as an assistant coach, head coach Evan Silberstein announced on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Danny Alvarez has rejoined the University of Hawaii beach volleyball program as an assistant coach, head coach Evan Silberstein announced on Wednesday. Alvarez served as a volunteer assistant with the Rainbow Wahine from the program’s inaugural season in 2012 through 2019. Alvarez helped the BeachBows to a No. 1 ranking and six consecutive appearances in national championship tournaments, including four NCAA Tournament berths. He was named UH’s Coach of the Year in 2015 at the school’s “H” Awards event. “Bringing Danny back is such a boost for our program,” Silberstein said in a release. “His affable personality and trustworthiness are surpassed only by his expertise and his drive to bring honor and greatness to our student-athletes. We couldn’t be more excited to have him return to UH.” Previous Story Hawaii Grown: QBs Gabriel and de Laura, LB Herbig among FBS players to watch from Hawaii