Woman, 27, arrested after she allegedly attacks officer in Waianae

Honolulu police arrested a 27-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted a police officer in Waianae Thursday.
Police said a patrol officer was attempting to arrest the woman for a protective order violation when the woman assaulted the officer at about 3:50 p.m.
Police arrested her at the 85-1000 block of Kamaileunu Street on suspicion of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer.
