Department of Education appoints third deputy superintendent
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:45 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2019
With a 9-0 vote of the board, Heidi Armstrong was made permanent deputy superintendent in charge of academics, meaning she will lead the department’s academic program and initiatives.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree