comscore Department of Education appoints third deputy superintendent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Department of Education appoints third deputy superintendent

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 With a 9-0 vote of the board, Heidi Armstrong was made permanent deputy superintendent in charge of academics, meaning she will lead the department’s academic program and initiatives.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2019

    With a 9-0 vote of the board, Heidi Armstrong was made permanent deputy superintendent in charge of academics, meaning she will lead the department’s academic program and initiatives.

A third new deputy state superintendent for Hawaii’s public school system was confirmed Thursday by the state Board of Education. Read more

Previous Story
Military families sue federal government over Red Hill fuel leak

Scroll Up