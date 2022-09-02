Federal, state agencies take steps to expedite lines at busy Kahului Airport
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:54 p.m.
VIDEO BY CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
Transportation Security Administration and Department of Transportation officials have announced efforts to reduce long lines at the security checkpoints at Kahului Airport.
Lines of departing passengers seemed to be moving more quickly through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints Thursday at Kahului Airport following security enhancements.
A separate TSA PreCheck line at the new Checkpoint 2 near the baggage claim area of Kahului Airport opened Thursday, freeing more lanes for other passengers at the main security area. Above, TSA officer Erik Arensdorf confirmed the identification of travelers at the new checkpoint.
Changes at Kahului Airport designed to expedite TSA passenger screening include installation of computed tomography scanners that generate 3-D images of the contents of carry-on bags.
TSA passenger-screening canine teams have returned to Kahului Airport after a five-year absence. The four teams are tasked with sniffing out explosives in carry-on bags.