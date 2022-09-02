comscore Federal, state agencies take steps to expedite lines at busy Kahului Airport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal, state agencies take steps to expedite lines at busy Kahului Airport

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Transportation Security Administration and Department of Transportation officials have announced efforts to reduce long lines at the security checkpoints at Kahului Airport.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Lines of departing passengers seemed to be moving more quickly through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints Thursday at Kahului Airport following security enhancements.

    CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lines of departing passengers seemed to be moving more quickly through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints Thursday at Kahului Airport following security enhancements.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM A separate TSA PreCheck line at the new Checkpoint 2 near the baggage claim area of Kahului Airport opened Thursday, freeing more lanes for other passengers at the main security area. Above, TSA officer Erik Arensdorf confirmed the identification of travelers at the new checkpoint.

    CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A separate TSA PreCheck line at the new Checkpoint 2 near the baggage claim area of Kahului Airport opened Thursday, freeing more lanes for other passengers at the main security area. Above, TSA officer Erik Arensdorf confirmed the identification of travelers at the new checkpoint.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Changes at Kahului Airport designed to expedite TSA passenger screening include installation of computed tomography scanners that generate 3-D images of the contents of carry-on bags.

    CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Changes at Kahului Airport designed to expedite TSA passenger screening include installation of computed tomography scanners that generate 3-D images of the contents of carry-on bags.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM TSA passenger-screening canine teams have returned to Kahului Airport after a five-year absence. The four teams are tasked with sniffing out explosives in carry-on bags.

    CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    TSA passenger-screening canine teams have returned to Kahului Airport after a five-year absence. The four teams are tasked with sniffing out explosives in carry-on bags.

Perhaps the most visible enhancements at Hawaii’s second-busiest airport are the four new passenger-screening canine teams deployed to sniff out explosives in carry-on bags Read more

Previous Story
Military families sue federal government over Red Hill fuel leak

Scroll Up