comscore Man on trial in fatal Waikiki stabbing claims self-defense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man on trial in fatal Waikiki stabbing claims self-defense

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII PUBLIC SAFETY Oscar Cardona Jr.

    COURTESY HAWAII PUBLIC SAFETY

    Oscar Cardona Jr.

Deputy Public Defender Christian Enright told jurors Thursday that the 23-year-old Waikiki man on trial for second-degree murder in the 2021 fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old California visitor at Kuhio Beach was simply defending himself and blames the death on a visiting nurse who administered CPR. Read more

Previous Story
Military families sue federal government over Red Hill fuel leak

Scroll Up