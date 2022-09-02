comscore Many mailed ballots in Hawaii’s primary election weren’t tallied due to missed deadline | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Many mailed ballots in Hawaii’s primary election weren’t tallied due to missed deadline

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ballots are seen piled at the end of an automatic envelope opener at the state Capitol on Aug. 11.

More than 3,000 Hawaii voters suffered a pitfall — voting too late — in this year’s primary election. County election officials report that 3,125 ballots cast by mail in the Aug. 13 contest didn’t count because they weren’t received in time. Read more

