Vandalism delays system launch of Oahu red-light cameras
By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:18 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A vandal climbed a utility pole at the intersection of School and Kalihi streets, above, and damaged equipment that had been installed to determine which of 10 intersections will get red-light cameras.
Vandalism of data collection equipment at a prospective red-light camera intersection is to blame for a two-month delay in activation of the citation system, now set to launch in November. Someone climbed a utility pole at the intersection of School and Kalihi streets on May 24 to destroy equipment that had been installed for an engineering study that the state Department of Transportation said would be used in determining which of 10 intersections will get red-light cameras, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned. Pictured are the two cameras mounted on a light pole along Kalihi Street near the School Street intersection.
Monitoring equipment was mounted on a light pole along the intersection.