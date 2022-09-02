comscore Aiea football caps road trip with decisive win over Washington school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aiea football caps road trip with decisive win over Washington school

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM Running back Kaimana Lale-Saole rushed for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Woodinville (Wash.).

  • BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM Aiea had plenty to celebrate after beating Woodinville (Wash.) on Thursday.

Aiea senior Sila Unutoa said it was already “the best week of my high school career.” After a 38-14 thrashing of Woodinville (Wash.) on Thursday night, Unutoa added that it made things “a thousand times better.” Read more

