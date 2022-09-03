City program aims to increase purchase of local food on Oahu

The City and County of Honolulu will kick off its Oahu Good Food program to increase the purchase of locally sourced food at the Hawaii Convention Center.

On Monday at 9:15 a.m., Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and City Council Chair Tommy Waters will lead the convention center event, which will include a vendor show with local small businesses and products made from local fruits, vegetables and proteins.

Center for Good Food Purchasing Co-founder and Chair Paula Daniels, Punahou School President Mike Latham, Kamehameha Schools CEO Jack Wong, Council Hawaiian Advancement President and CEO Kuhio Lewis will also be at the event.

The food program, implemented by the Hawaii Public Health Institute and the city’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency, is working with institutions and the hospitality sector to connect institutional buyers with local producers.

The event will be held at Room 313ABC at the convention center.