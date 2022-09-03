Man, 37, arrested after allegedly assaulting deputy sheriff at Honolulu airport

A 37-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after allegedly assaulting a deputy sheriff.

At around 4:15 p.m. sheriffs with the state Department of Public Safety assigned to the airport responded to Mokulele Airlines at Terminal 3 after receiving a call from an airline employee about a male who was acting suspiciously.

The suspect allegedly became confrontational while the employee was on the phone with sheriff dispatch. The first deputy arrived and, while subduing the suspect, was allegedly struck by the suspect repeatedly, DPS said.

The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital, treated and released, according to DPS.

The suspect was arrested for harassment, first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.