Hawaii police union suspends stipend increases for leaders; will let members vote
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
SHOPO President Robert Cavaco spoke during a news conference on June 8.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree