Hawaii police union suspends stipend increases for leaders; will let members vote

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
    SHOPO President Robert Cavaco spoke during a news conference on June 8.

The board of directors of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers decided Friday to suspend its newly increased stipend payments in order to give union members a chance to vote on any potential pay raises for leadership. Read more

