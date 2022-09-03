Returning Hawaii bon dances see full attendance
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bon dance participants danced around the yagura, or tower, on July 15 at the Shinshu Kyokai Mission of Hawaii.
COURTESY JUNIOR YBA OF OAHU
Mililani Hongwanji Mission volunteer, right, helps Guy Ujimori of Da Andagi Guy fry fresh andagi to sell.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Riley Nakasone, above, along with Chinagu Eisa Hawaii opened festivities on Aug. 5, during a bon dance held by the Shingon Mission of Hawaii on Sheridan Street.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Clinton Leong of Iwakuni Odori Aiko Kai drummed for the dancers.
