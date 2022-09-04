Man, 23, in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Kapolei

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle early this morning in the Kapolei area.

At about 2:04 a.m. today, police said a man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on Kaulakai Parkway at a high rate of speed. As the motorcyclist approached a bend in the roadway, he crashed into a chain-linked fence on the center median, police said.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the collision, but it was unknown whether drugs and alcohol were contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing.