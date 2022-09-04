Revised Labor Day hours for COVID-19 testing at Honolulu airport

The hours for the COVID-19 testing Mobile Lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be revised on Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The City and County of Honolulu announced that the lab will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All clients must register online under the City pre-paid section at oahucitypass.lumisight.com.

The closest parking garage to the site is the Terminal 2 Parking Structure, which is located directly across from the airport’s Terminal 2. The entrance to the structure can be accessed from the second level of the Airport Access Road across from the Administration Tower across Lobby 5.