Awkward comedy 'Napoleon Dynamite' to be screened at Hawaii Theatre, followed by conversation with film's stars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Awkward comedy ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ to be screened at Hawaii Theatre, followed by conversation with film’s stars

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  Jon Heder recalled thinking about his role as Napoleon: "I'm a single guy, trying to date girls, and this thing is going to ruin that for me. But I don't care, because this is going to be so authentic."

    COURTESY FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES

    Jon Heder recalled thinking about his role as Napoleon: “I’m a single guy, trying to date girls, and this thing is going to ruin that for me. But I don’t care, because this is going to be so authentic.”

  "Napoleon Dynamite" stars Jon Gries, Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez will be in ­Hawaii to meet with fans and discuss the film.

    COURTESY WOLFMAN PRODUCTIONS

    “Napoleon Dynamite” stars Jon Gries, Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez will be in ­Hawaii to meet with fans and discuss the film.

  Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Heder as (Napoleon) are pictured in a scene from "Napoleon Dynamite."

    COURTESY FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES

    Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Heder as (Napoleon) are pictured in a scene from “Napoleon Dynamite.”

  From left are Efren Ramirez (Pedro), Jon Heder (Napoleon) and Jon Gries, who played Uncle Rico in the film.

    COURTESY WOLFMAN PRODUCTIONS

    From left are Efren Ramirez (Pedro), Jon Heder (Napoleon) and Jon Gries, who played Uncle Rico in the film.

“Napoleon Dynamite,” the strangely endearing film about a gawky, clueless teenager who makes good while revealing the eccentricities of small-town culture, premiered in 2004 to reviews as kooky as its quirky characters. Read more

