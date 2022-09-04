Hawaii’s Plantation Village celebrates 30th anniversary

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Plantation Village, an historic outdoor museum in Waipahu honoring the lives of sugar plantation workers, celebrates its 30th anniversary Sept. 10.

Food vendors, ethnic music and dance, free tours and a crafts sale are among the festivities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 94-695 Waipahu St.; call 808-677-0110.

An expanded exhibit, “Plantation Beginnings … A Journey in Time,” located next to the main museum in the administration building, is on display free of charge until Dec. 1. It has been available for viewing since May.

The exhibit includes a three-­dimensional architectural concept of a complex of buildings for the Chinese workers amid taro patches and a model of a two-story general store in the 1920s. Other displays feature vignettes of several immigrant groups (among them Chinese, Japanese, Filipinos) who comprised plantation laborers, detailing their celebrations, music and games.

While many of the items are from the village archives, a few are on loan from friends and members, including a double-necked ukulele, Portuguese painted rooster, Filipino jitney car toy, Shishimai lion dog costume and Okinawan heritage quilt from first generation immigrants.