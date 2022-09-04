comscore Hawaii’s Plantation Village celebrates 30th anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Hawaii’s Plantation Village celebrates 30th anniversary

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII’S PLANTATION VILLAGE An expanded exhibit, “Plantation Beginnings … A Journey in Time,” located next to the main museum in the administration building, is on display free of charge until Dec. 1. It has been available for viewing since May.

    COURTESY HAWAII’S PLANTATION VILLAGE

    An expanded exhibit, “Plantation Beginnings … A Journey in Time,” located next to the main museum in the administration building, is on display free of charge until Dec. 1. It has been available for viewing since May.

  • COURTESY HAWAII’S PLANTATION VILLAGE An expanded exhibit, “Plantation Beginnings … A Journey in Time,” located next to the main museum in the administration building, is on display free of charge until Dec. 1. It has been available for viewing since May.

    COURTESY HAWAII’S PLANTATION VILLAGE

    An expanded exhibit, “Plantation Beginnings … A Journey in Time,” located next to the main museum in the administration building, is on display free of charge until Dec. 1. It has been available for viewing since May.

  • COURTESY HAWAII’S PLANTATION VILLAGE An expanded exhibit, “Plantation Beginnings … A Journey in Time,” located next to the main museum in the administration building, is on display free of charge until Dec. 1. It has been available for viewing since May.

    COURTESY HAWAII’S PLANTATION VILLAGE

    An expanded exhibit, “Plantation Beginnings … A Journey in Time,” located next to the main museum in the administration building, is on display free of charge until Dec. 1. It has been available for viewing since May.

Hawaii’s Plantation Village, an historic outdoor museum in Waipahu honoring the lives of sugar plantation workers, celebrates its 30th anniversary Sept. 10. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Numerous factors contribute to a good or bad night’s slumber

Scroll Up