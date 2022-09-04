After two home wins, Hawaii soccer team heads to Pacific Northwest hungry for more
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Fabiola Zamora takes a shot against Nicholls State on Aug. 28.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree